KANSAS CITY — The MIAA CEO Council unanimously approved a recommendation regarding virtual countable athletically related activities (CARA) from the association's COVID-19 task force.
"Having this policy in place will now give our coaches the guidance to stay engaged and connected with student-athletes," Lori Hopkins, deputy athletic director at Northwest Missouri and chairperson of the MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force, said. "It is very important during this time to continue to put the physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront and this gives our coaches that opportunity."
Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19, the association previously announced that all countable athletically related activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, were suspended indefinitely and would be re-evaluated at a future date as circumstances warrant. In addition, all-conference and non-conference competitions were canceled through the end of the academic year.
After further evaluation, the following MIAA Student-Athlete CARA policies became effective Wednesday, April 1, 2020:
1.) No organized, in-person CARA of any type, in any location, in any sport through at least June 1, 2020. This restriction does not prohibit voluntary CARA performed by student athletes, on their own time and at a safe location. Student athletes must continue to follow applicable public health and safety guidelines and community restrictions.
2.) Online supervised, "Virtual CARA" physical workouts and skill instruction, regardless of location, are also not permitted through at least June 1, 2020.
3.) "Virtual CARA", non-physical activities, are permitted with the following restrictions:
a. All "virtual CARA", non-physical activities, including film study, are limited to eight hours per week in all sports.
b. Only NCAA Division II "certified" coaches may conduct these "virtual" team meetings, chalk talks, film study sessions, technical discussions, tactical sessions and other non-physical activities.
c. Prospective student athletes may not be involved in any capacity in an institution's "virtual" activities.
d. It is required that coaches provide two days off each week from "virtual CARA", non-physical activities.
e. No coach can penalize any student athlete for not participating in any "virtual CARA", non-physical activities.
f. All "virtual CARA", non-physical activities, required by teams/schools must end by one week prior to finals for the spring 2020 semester. After such time, all sports would be considered out of season (i.e. summer bylaw 17 restrictions) and only voluntary CARA per 17.02.17 could occur.
4.) Coaches may continue (with no restrictions) to communicate (via phone, computer, social media) with student athletes for the purpose of "checking-in" regarding academic work and student athlete well-being.
5.) Coaches can recommend written, self-directed workout plans provided they are approved in accordance with proper procedures as outlined by each institution's appropriate sport performance, medical and/or athletic training personnel (and in accordance with the NCAA Recommendations on Preventing Catastrophic Injury and Death). Taped demonstration videos on respective workout plans are allowed in order to demonstrate proper form and technique. Institutional personnel may not supervise, conduct or monitor workouts on or off-campus or virtually.
6.) In-person, on-campus meals and nutritional supplements may be provided in situations where student athletes are unable to leave campus. Off-campus nutritional supplements are limited to the permissible items as outlined in NCAA Bylaw 16.5.1(e).
7.) The MIAA IRC and the CEO Council will convene regularly to assess changing circumstances and to make shared decisions regarding amendments to the above-listed policies. The policies noted commenced at 7 a.m. CDT, Wednesday, April 1st, 2020, and remain in effect until additional guidance is provided.
The MIAA states it believes it is important from a team chemistry and mental health aspect for coaches and student athletes to remain engaged and also allow athletes the opportunity to participate in voluntary physical activities; however, based on the circumstances of the situation, organized, team physical athletically related activities should be suspended at this time.
The association states it also continues to strongly encourage everyone to practice social distancing and listening to information from federal, state and local public health officials to promote the health and well-being of others during the COVID-19 Outbreak.
