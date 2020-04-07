WARRENSBURG — Local McDonald's owner-operators are showing their appreciation for first responders and health care professionals for their unwavering dedication and service to their communities.
All restaurants in the Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, areas are providing a free any size hot or cold coffee for first responders and health care professionals through April 17.
This includes the local restaurant in Warrensburg and Knob Noster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.