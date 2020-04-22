CHICAGO, Illinois — In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals between Wednesday, April 22, and Tuesday, May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service.
This includes the Warrensburg and Knob Noster locations.
Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out.
The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side, along with a note of appreciation.
"It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food," McDonald's information states.
“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” Joe Erlinger, president, McDonald’s USA, said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”
Day or night, these frontline heroes can show their work badge, or be in uniform, to receive a Thank You Meal.
“Emergency physicians and other health care workers on the frontlines are spending hours a day on their feet, often missing meals in their efforts to care for their patients,” Dr. William Jaquis, president of The American College of Emergency Physicians, said. “McDonald’s Thank You Meal is a much appreciated gesture for those risking their lives each day to take a break with a hot meal amidst the turbulence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.