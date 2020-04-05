JOHNSON COUNTY — Gov. Mike Parson's "Stay Home Missouri" Order goes into effect on Monday, April 6.
He announced the order on Friday, April 3.
Local legislators have shared their thoughts on the order.
Rep. Dean Dohrman - District 51
"Although we must take care of essential functions in society, please remain at home unless a trip out is unavoidable. Although no plan concerning COVID-19 is perfect or absent inconvenience, Gov. Parson is attempting to ensure our safety and I encourage everyone to do their best in supporting his effort."
Rep. Brad Pollitt - District 52
"I appreciate that Gov. Parson has taken a conservative, local approach while asking Missourians, if not for their own health, at least for the safety of their neighbors, to follow the CDC recommendations. It is a little frustrating that he has to issue a government mandate to help accomplish this very important objective. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our local elected officials, first responders and healthcare professionals that have been working tirelessly to serve our communities during these unprecedented times."
Rep. Dan Hox - District 54
"I appreciate Gov. Parson’s measured, fact-based approach to managing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 within our state. My family has, as many of you have been, following the local, county and now statewide stay-at-home orders and C.D.C. recommendations to minimize personal contact with others. His recent order won’t really have any impact on those of us who have accepted personal responsibility for minimizing the opportunity to come in contact with others or to possibly even spread the virus. COVID-19 is financially, emotionally and physically challenging for many Missourians. It is important that we observe these recommendations by minimizing trips outside the home except for the occasional essentials and use the one cart one person method. Avoid being too close in proximity to others outside of your home and practice the sanitation and handwashing guidelines when handling any necessary items you must bring into your home."
Sen. Denny Hoskins - District 21
"I appreciate Gov. Parson’s measured, fact-based approach to COVID-19. As my family has already been voluntarily practicing recommendations by the CDC, not much will change for us due to the statewide stay-at-home order. This is a difficult time financially, mentally and health-wise for all Missourians. I encourage everyone to continue to stay safe at home as much as possible."
Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer, District 53, did not have a comment in regards to the order.
