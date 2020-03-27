KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster School District announced Thursday night, March 26, that it will extend its school closure.
The district originally planned to return to school on April 6.
Superintendent Jerrod Wheeler announced in a Facebook Live video Thursday night that the school closure will be extended an additional two weeks to at least April 13.
Wheeler said the district will evaluate the situation in two-week time frames.
In the meantime though, the district will begin virtual school on Monday, March 30.
To help ease any jitters about a new method of learning, all schools are hosting Virtual Back to School meetings Friday, March 27.
Whiteman Elementary and Knob Noster Elementary classroom teachers will host their meetings at 4 p.m., Knob Noster Middle School advisory teachers will host their meetings at 5 p.m. and Knob Noster High School Panther Hour teachers will host their meetings at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.