WARRENSBURG — Coming off a weekend of serving Johnson County firefighters while crews throughout the county fought numerous fires, the community showed support of the Johnson County Volunteer Fire Auxiliary at its lone fundraiser of the year on March 14 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
The annual Spaghetti Dinner and Live Auction drew about 200 people.
"The purpose of the dinner is to help us raise funds to sustain us throughout the year for purchasing things like the Gatorade, snacks and things of that nature when firefighters are out on the extended calls," auxiliary President Sheila Fitterling said.
Just a weekend before the fundraiser, crews responded to multiple grass and structure fire throughout the county.
"At those calls we were able to provide water, Gatorade, sandwiches, snacks, things to kind of tie the volunteers over until they could get home with their families," Fitterling said.
The event brought in about $4,600, which is about average, according to Fitterling.
"It is just absolutely amazing, we are very humbled and we are so very proud to have everyone support us," Fitterling said. "That will sustain us throughout the year."
She said the community support is crucial to the operation of the auxiliary.
"We really want to thank everyone that showed up for support and everyone that took their time to donate items toward the auction," Fitterling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.