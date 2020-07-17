JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states Johnson County had 103 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death in relation to COVID-19 complications during the week of July 10 to Thursday, July 16.
On July 9, there were 135 active cases in Johnson County.
As of Friday morning, July 17, there were 187 active cases in Johnson County.
On July 9, 96 cases were considered recovered.
As of Friday morning, 146 cases were considered recovered.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
Johnson County also recorded its second death in relation to COVID-19 complications on July 10.
Johnson County Community Health Services states the second death occurred at a local, long-term care facility.
The first death was announced on July 8.
