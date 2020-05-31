WARRENSBURG – Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) announced that the county remains in the current step of recovery through Monday, June 15, 2020.
This follows the recent extension for Phase 1 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan announced by Gov. Mike Parson.
Johnson County’s Recovery and Response Plan takes a step-by-step approach to help keep communities in Johnson County safe during reopening.
Movement through each step is determined by the spread or containment of COVID-19.
JCCHS states this first step has allowed all businesses to reopen with specific safety recommendations.
Nonessential activities have been able to resume with limitations.
JCCHS states a reentry task force is working to determine the best approach and recommendations for moving into the next step of recovery following the June 15 extension.
“We are very pleased with how well Johnson County residents have responded to COVID-19. While numbers continue to stay within a manageable level, it is important for everyone to remember to stay diligent,” Mary Thaut, JCCHS administrator, said. “We recognize this has not been easy; however, making these critical changes and sacrifices now will provide us with the ability to move forward to a more normal way of life later.
“We continue to encourage social distancing, staying home when you feel sick, and washing your hands regularly. Refer to state and CDC recommendations to protect yourself and those around you. Actions today will determine the reality of tomorrow,” said Thaut.
Safety recommendations for individuals provided by the state include:
- Citizens who feel sick should stay home.
- Continue to practice good hygiene, including avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing (receptions, trade shows). When in public (parks, outdoor recreation spaces, shopping malls), individuals should maximize physical distance from others.
- Minimize travel to the extent possible.
Safety recommendations for businesses provided by the state include:
- Prepare to implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices, regarding protective equipment; temperature checks; testing, isolating and contact tracing; and sanitation, including disinfection of common and high-traffic areas (entrances, breakrooms, locations where there is high-frequency employee interaction with the public/customers).
- Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing.
- Minimize business travel.
- Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
- Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms. Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.
- Develop, implement, and communicate about workplace flexibility and protections, including:
- Encouraging telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations;
- Returning to work in phases and/or split shifts, if possible; limiting access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact; and ensuring that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.
