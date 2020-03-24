WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states that as of Monday evening, March 23, there have been 241 COVID-19 tests given in Johnson County.
Of those given, the task force states 54 have returned confirmed negative.
The one confirmed positive case in Johnson County was reported Saturday night, March 21, in Johnson County.
