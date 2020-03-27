WARRENSBURG – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force reported Friday night, March 27, 341 COVID-19 tests have been given in Johnson County, Missouri.
Of the 341 tests given, 317 have come back confirmed negative while 10 have come back confirmed positive.
The task force did add a new number to its daily report stating one person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had recovered.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
