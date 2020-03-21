WARRENSBURG – Western Missouri Medical Center states it has ramped up its testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
"We have seen an increasing number of tests each day," the Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states.
As of Friday, March 20, the task force states there have been 187 COVID-19 tests given in the county.
The task force stated 12 tests have come back confirmed negative.
As of Friday, there have been no confirmed positive cases in the county.
"Keep in mind COVID-19 test results are coming back slowly, some taking up to a week," the task force states. "We expect more results over the weekend. Please be patient as we work diligently to pass along information from our testing sites."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.