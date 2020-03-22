WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force confirmed the first confirmed positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Johnson County, Missouri, was reported at Whitman Air Force Base.
Johnson County Community Health Services announced the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the county with a press release about 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, March 21.
Whitman Air Force Base stated the confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on the base involves an adult, non-military member.
Whiteman AFB states the base remains at Health Protection Condition BRAVO.
"There are no immediate, additional restrictions in place; however, they may be implemented in the future," the base stated.
The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states that as of Saturday night there have been 201 COVID-19 tests given in Johnson County and that of those 201, 29 have come back confirmed negative and one came back confirmed positive.
“This first confirmed case is a stark reminder that we must take this seriously,” Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, the 509th Bomb Wing commander, said. “Let me be clear to Team Whiteman, if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed, call our public health hotline at (660) 687-1545. Team Whiteman will continue to practice social distancing and taking precautions to halt the spread of the virus. The health and safety of our airmen and their families is paramount - and a direct requirement for enabling our vital strategic missions. How you carry yourself in the coming days and weeks impacts national security. Take this seriously for the sake of the mission, the nation and our local communities.”
The base states that if a person is feeling ill while at the instillation, call the local nurse advice line at (660) 687-1537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.