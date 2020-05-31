WARRENSBURG – After observing and evaluating the reopening of Johnson County and the State of Missouri in early May, JCFPD announced it will resume normal operations effective Monday, June 1, 2020.
Additionally, JCFPD’s Administrative Office will reopen to the public.
However, the district states public and personnel must follow CDC guidelines and not enter any JCFPD facility if they have been exposed to or have any symptoms related to COVID-19.
While JCFPD’s Administrative Office is reopening to the public, for the safety of district personnel, access to portions of our facilities will remain limited.
Anyone needing to visit the administrative office is requested to limit the visit to required business only and should consider making an appointment prior to arriving.
Since March 18, 2020, the Johnson County Fire Protection District has operated by performing essential functions only.
These functions included day-to-day operations including response to emergencies, career staffing of apparatus, non-contact public relations events and administrative functions while closing the Administrative Office to the public.
JCFPD’s normal in-person training functions were suspended and the district’s Training and Safety Division began offering live online training programs to the district’s firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.