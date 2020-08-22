JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Community Health Services has released information in relation to the age and location of the confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Johnson County as of the week of Friday, Aug. 21.
JCCHS stated 9,430 COVID-19 tests have been given, with a 6.2% positivity rate (percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 out of everyone who has been tested).
JCCHS added that some individuals are testing more than once and adding to the total, but positives are only counted once.
Additionally, some Johnson County residents are being tested in other counties while some residents from other counties are testing in Johnson County.
JCCHS also states 25.8% of positive cases were asymptomatic while 74.2% of positive cases were symptomatic.
To be considered recovered, the Johnson County Task Force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
Of the 539 total cases reported by JCCHS, 339 came from Warrensburg for a total of 62.9% of the total cases.
JCCHS states that of the cases reported in Warrensburg, 289 were recovered, 85.3% of cases in Warrensburg, while 50 were still active.
Of the remaining cases in the county, JCCHS states there were 88 (16.3% of cases in the county) reported in communities in the county with a population of 2,500 people or less, 81 were recovered (92% in that category) while seven were active; 72 total cases (13.4% of cases in county) were reported in Knob Noster, 60 were recovered (83.3% of cases in Knob Noster) while 12 were still active; 26 total cases (4.8% of the cases in the county) reported in Holden, 21 were recovered (80.8% of cases in Holden) while five were still active; and 14 total cases (2.6% of cases in the county) reported in Kingsville, 12 were recovered (85.7% of cases in Kingsville) while two were still active.
JCCHS also broke down the number of cases by age groups.
As of the week of Aug. 21, of the 539 cases in the county, 142 of those cases had been reported from those ages 20 to 24.
The age group with the second most reported cases was the age group of 25 to 29 with 50 cases.
Case numbers for the other age groups include: 47 from the age group of 30 to 34; 45 from the age group of 10 to 19; 35 from the age group of 34 to 39; 33 from the age group of 50 to 54; 30 from the age group of 40 to 44; 26 from the age group of 80 years of age and older; 24 from the age group of 45 to 49; 22 from the age group of 60 to 64; 19 from the age group of 70 to 74; 17 from the age groups of 0 to 9, 55 to 59 and 75 to 79; 14 from the age group of 65 to 69; and one from an unknown age group.
