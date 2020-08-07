JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Community Health Services has released information in relation to the age and location of the confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Johnson County.
As of Friday afternoon, Aug. 7, JCCHS states there have been a total of 461 COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County.
JCCHS states that of the 461 confirmed positive cases in the county, 324 cases are considered recovered while 137 are still active.
Additionally, JCCHS states 26.3% of positive cases were asymptomatic while 73.7% of positive cases were symptomatic.
To be considered recovered, the Johnson County Task Force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
Of the 461 total cases reported Friday afternoon, 289 came from Warrensburg for a total of 62.7% of the total cases.
JCCHS states that of the cases reported in Warrensburg, 213 were recovered, 73.7% of cases in Warrensburg, while 76 were still active.
Of the remaining cases in the county, JCCHS states there were 82 (17.8% of cases in the county) reported in communities in the county with a population of 2,500 people or less, 53 were recovered (64.6% in that category) while 29 were active; 61 total cases (13.2% of cases in county) were reported in Knob Noster, 33 were recovered (54.1% of cases in Knob Noster) while 28 were still active; 18 total cases (3.9% of the cases in the county) reported in Holden, 17 were recovered (94.4% of cases in Holden) while one was still active; and 11 total cases (2.4% of cases in the county) reported in Kingsville, eight were recovered (72.7% of cases in Kingsville) while one was still active.
JCCHS also broke down the number of cases by age groups.
This week, JCCHS split the under 20 age group into the age groups of 0 to 9 and 10 to 19.
As of Friday, of the 461 cases in the county, 126 of those cases had been reported from those ages 20 to 24.
The age groups with the second most reported cases were the age groups of 10 to 19 and 25 to 29 with 44 cases.
Case numbers for the other age groups include: 41 from the age group of 30 to 34; 34 from the age group of 34 to 39; 27 from the age group of 40 to 44; 26 from the age group of 50 to 54; 21 from the age group of 60 to 64; 20 from the age group of 45 to 49; 17 from the age group of 80 years of age and older; 15 from the age group of 0 to 9; 14 from the age group of 55 to 59; 12 from the age group of 70 to 74; 11 from the age group of 75 to 79; and 9 from the age group of 65 to 69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.