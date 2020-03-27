WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services stated that as of Friday afternoon, March 27, there are 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, Missouri.
"There are also several confirmed cases in nearby areas and so all residents, regardless of age, are encouraged to practice social distancing to slow the spread of disease," JCCHS states.
