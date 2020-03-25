JOHNSON COUNTY – Johnson County Community Health Services confirmed its second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Johnson County, Missouri, on Wednesday, March 25.
JCHHS states the patient is currently in home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC.
Johnson County Community Health Services states it continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
JCCHS states no further information will be provided about the patient.
The first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the county was reported Saturday, March 21, at Whiteman Air Force Base.
