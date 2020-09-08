JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Community Health Services has released information in relation to the age and location of the confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Johnson County as of the week of Friday, Sept. 4.
JCCHS states that of the 700 confirmed positive cases in the county, 534 cases are considered recovered while 166 are still active.
JCCHS states 21% of positive cases were asymptomatic while 79% of positive cases were symptomatic.
To be considered recovered, the Johnson County Task Force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
Of the 700 total cases reported by JCCHS, 471 came from Warrensburg for a total of 67.3% of the total cases.
JCCHS states that 341, 72.4%, of the cases reported in Warrensburg were recovered while 130 were still active.
Of the remaining cases in the county, JCCHS states there were:
- 97 total cases (13.9% of cases in the county) reported in communities in the county with a population of 2,500 people or less, 86 were recovered (88.7% in that category) while 11 were still active;
- 79 total cases (11.3% of cases in county) reported in Knob Noster, 65 were recovered (82.3% of cases in Knob Noster) while 14 were still active;
- 35 total cases (5% of the cases in the county) reported in Holden, 27 were recovered (77.1% of cases in Holden) while eight were still active;
- 18 total cases (2.6% of cases in the county) reported in Kingsville, 15 were recovered (83.3% of cases in Kingsville) while three were still active
JCCHS also broke down the number of cases by age groups.
As of the week of Sept. 4, of the 700 cases in the county, 206 of those cases had been reported from those ages 20 to 24.
The age group with the second most reported cases was the age group of 10 to 19 with 95 cases.
Case numbers for the other age groups include:
- 20 from the age group of 0 to 9;
- 57 from the age group of 25 to 29;
- 50 from the age group of 30 to 34;
- 40 from the age group of 35 to 39;
- 34 from the age group of 40 to 44;
- 33 from the age group of 45 to 49;
- 37 from the age group of 50 to 54;
- 20 from the age group of 55 to 59;
- 26 from the age group of 60 to 64;
- 15 from the age group of 65 to 69;
- 20 from the age group of 70 to 74;
- 19 from the age group of 75 to 79;
- 28 from the age group of 80 years of age and older
