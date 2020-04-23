WARRENSBURG — As of Tuesday, April 21, there were a total of 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Johnson County.
This marks one month since the first case was reported in Johnson County, March 21.
Here is a breakdown of number of cases reported each day in the county in that time span and what the total number of cases were in the county at that point:
- March 21 - 1 (Total number on cases in the county - 1)
- March 22 - 0 (1)
- March 23 - 0 (1)
- March 24 - 1 (2)
- March 25 - 6 (8)
- March 26 - 0 (8)
- March 27 - 2 (10)
- March 28 - 3 (13)
- March 29 - 6 (19)
- March 30 - 1 (20)
- March 31 - 6 (26)
- April 1 - 1 (27)
- April 2 - 1 (28)
- April 3 - 1 (29)
- April 4 - 2 (31)
- April 5 - 2 (33)
- April 6 - 0 (33)
- April 7 - 2 (35)
- April 8 - 5 (40)
- April 9 - 1 (41)
- April 10 - 1 (42)
- April 11 - 2 (44)
- April 12 - 0 (44)
- April 13 - 1 (45)
- April 14 - 1 (46)
- April 15 - 2 (48)
- April 16 - 0 (48)
- April 17 - 0 (48)
- April 18 - 2 (50)
- April 19 - 0 (50)
- April 20 - 2 (52)
- April 21 - 0 (52)
