HOLDEN — Based upon emergency orders issued by Johnson County Community Health Services, and the mandatory stay-at-home orders issued by surrounding counties, the Holden School District announced it will extend the current school closure until April 24.
The school closure was previously set to run through April 3 with a plan to return to in-person classes on April 6.
