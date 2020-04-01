The forerunner of COVID-19 appears to be the spirit of fear and panic.
What we need is an anchor of hope in the midst of the proclamations of uncertainty.
The purpose of this article is to reverse the tidings of fear and to proclaim a different message: God’s love does not waiver. This is a message of hope.
A few years back, Hillsong Young and Free released a song called “Highs and Lows” that speaks to the journey of life and the ever abiding presence of God.
It’s an important song because it reminds us of the fact that the Christian life is not always dancing on mountain tops nor is it always the darkest valleys.
We get both.
All of us.
If you’ve read "Pilgrim’s Progress," you’ll remember Christian’s friend Pliable.
In the section called "The Slough of Despond," the text reads, “Pliable, making several toilsome attempts, eventually struggled out of the mire on that side of the Slough which was closest to his own house. So he went back and Christian saw him no more. Because he is a man governed by feelings and impressions rather than truth, he is quick to defect at the first appearance of distasteful circumstances.”
How many of you know a Pliable? How many of you are afraid of becoming a Pliable? I am.
I can remember an acquaintance, we’ll call him ‘Jim’, in seminary who was so eager to pastor and make an impact for Christ.
He was the clear choice to be one of our year’s finest communicators.
Somewhere in the three years of seminary, Jim encountered the dark night of his soul through the loss of a daughter and a failed marriage and he jettisoned his faith.
I can’t judge him.
During those days, I’m sure that he felt pressures, rejections and pain the likes of which I can only imagine.
What are the conversations between God and a man that lost his young daughter?
Whatever they were, Jim wasn’t convinced that God cared enough.
There is a temptation in preaching the Gospel to offer to each person a life of dancing on the mountain tops with Christ.
Sin is forgiven, diseases healed, marriages restored and an abundant life.
Perhaps it is in the salesmanship of all of the highs of the Christian life that we fail ourselves and our friends.
We try to insulate ourselves from harm and trial but aren’t these the very things that provide the bedrock of faith strengthening?
In John 9:2, Jesus’ own disciples assumed that a blind man was made blind as a result his sin or his parent’s sin.
Don’t we all lean that way?
Those that are successful are blessed by God and those that are poor and miserable are getting their just reward.
It’s not that cut and dried, is it?
God uses our lows to provide an opportunity to trust Him; even if we put ourselves in the lows. But, struggles don’t last and neither do the highs.
People need to know that trouble will come.
Jesus said it, “In this life there will be trouble," (John 16:33).
Troubles in life (the big ones) don’t negate the presence of God, they simply scream that you need Him more while in the midst of them.
Conversely, I feel that it is in my greatest successes that I am in danger of feeling like I’ve accomplished something apart from God.
That’s a dangerous place to live.
Discipline yourself to worship in the valleys.
Get to know the lover of your soul in the lows and as you make the climb, or fall flat on your face, you have a foundation of understanding God’s nature.
He is always with you.
I brought a group of airmen to Snow Creek recently.
Naturally, what they discovered was that climbing the bunny hills without the tow rope gave them the practice to control their skis that they could not have learned by being hauled up the hill.
Don’t be so quick to escape your lows that you don’t find the most beautiful presence in the world: God’s.
Climbing out of the valley with God will build your faith.
If you haven’t read Psalm 139, do it.
Soak up the words of the psalmist that are as true today as they were before the ink dried. “Where can I go to escape Your Spirit? Where can I flee from Your presence? If I go up to heaven, You are there; if I make my bed in Sheol, You are there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.