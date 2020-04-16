JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday, April 16, that he is extending the Missouri stay-at-home order.
“We are seeing very early signs in the data that lead us to be cautiously optimistic that we are beginning to slow the course of the infection and see improvement across Missouri,” he said.
The order is extended through May 3.
“So we can prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourians back to work,” Parson said.
