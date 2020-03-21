JOHNSON COUNTY – Johnson County Community Health Services confirmed Saturday night, March 21, its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Johnson County, Missouri.
JCCHS issued a press release Saturday night about the case.
The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force stated that as of Saturday night there have been 201 tests for COVID-19 given in the county. Of those 201 tests, the task force states 29 have come back confirmed negative and one has come back confirmed positive.
JCCHS states the case is located near Knob Noster, Missouri, and the patient is currently in home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC.
The Johnson County Community Health Services continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The JCCHS states no further information will be provided about the patient.
To reduce risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19, JCCHS states to continue to follow these basic preventative measures:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for a least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes using your elbow or shoulder rather than your hands.
- Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently.
If you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, JCCHS states to call your healthcare provider to let them know before seeking care.
"It is critical that your provider is aware you may have COVID-19 prior to your arrival at a healthcare facility, and that you follow all instructions for arriving at a healthcare facility," JCCHS states.
For more information, visit johnsoncountyhealth.org/news/covid-19-information/ and on Facebook at Johnson County Community Health Services or JOCOMO Emergency Operations.
