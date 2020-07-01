WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — Whiteman Air Force Base announced new updates to the base's face coverings policy will go into effect on Friday, July 3, 2020.
These updates include:
- Face coverings are required to enter Whiteman AFB public facilities. In line with United States Center for Disease Control recommendations, everyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face covering unless a specific exemption has been identified for that facility.
- Group/Squadron commanders and Whiteman Tenant Unit leaders are responsible for strict enforcement of DoD guidance on face covering wear in their work centers. If six feet can’t be consistently maintained, wear a mask.
- Whiteman airmen and their families must comply with local and county public health policies. Airmen and their families are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when visiting indoor facilities off base and not frequent any location or event failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines. When in doubt, turn around and walk out
EXEMPTIONS:
- Children under the age of two should not wear face coverings due to choking/ suffocation hazards.
- Any accompanied minor with a medical condition or special needs that makes wearing a face covering difficult or hazardous.
- Children entering and attending the Whiteman AFB CDC or Youth Center. Parents/caregivers entering these locations must wear face coverings.
- A face covering should be worn into the Whiteman AFB Fitness Center. Face Coverings may be removed when actively performing cardiovascular exercise (running, biking, elliptical). Face Coverings should be re-donned after completion of cardiovascular exercise.
- Face Coverings are required at Whiteman AFB pools, however they are not required while actually swimming.
- Federal civilian employees who do not own a face covering should immediately inform their commander, in order for their unit to purchase and provide face coverings. Such employees are exempt from this requirement until such time as face coverings have been provided.
- Contractors who do not own a face covering should inform their employer. If their employer is unable to provide face coverings, they should inform their contracting officer representative. Such employees are exempt from this requirement until such time as face coverings have been provided by either the employer or the Air Force.
