WARRENSBURG — Three more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Johnson County, Missouri, as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
This brings the total to eight confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states that of the 312 COVID-19 tests given in Johnson County, 250 have come back confirmed negative and eight have come back confirmed positive.
