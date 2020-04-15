JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri is permitting the curbside sale of mixed drinks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced Tuesday, April 14, that it is temporarily waiving restrictions to permit retailer-packaged alcoholic drinks. The drink must be placed in a container sealed with one-time-use, tamper-proof material or the container must be put in a tamper-proof bag. Customers also must purchase a meal with the liquor purchase.
The goal is to help restaurants regain some of the liquor sales they have lost because of stay-at-home orders.
The waiver lasts until May 15.
