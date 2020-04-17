JOHNSON COUNTY — Schools throughout the county will join schools throughout the country in honoring high school seniors on Friday night by turning on their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m.
Stadium lights come on at 8:20 p.m. as that it 2020 hours in military time.
The lights will stay on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of the class of 2020.
Lights throughout the county will be turned on at Warrensburg High School's Tiger Soccer Field and at the middle school stadium; the Kingsville Ballpark; Panther Stadium and Knob Noster Sports Complex; and Crest Ridge High School.
The schools do note that this is not an event intended for people to attend.
Community members are encouraged to join the movement by turning on their front porch lights in sync with the ballpark lights.
