WARRENSBURG — Community members are pulling together to help each other get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warrensburg High School junior Allison Adlich recently helped fill Little Food Pantries throughout town.
The pantries serve as a place for people to share and take non-perishable food items, such as crackers, baby formula, baby food, pull-tab canned goods, microwaveable popcorn bags, rice, granola bars, dried pasta, pasta sauce, boxed pasta mixes, cereal and peanut butter.
“I just heard about the people who are in need in this time and I just wanted to help,” Adlich said. “Something my mom always says is to look for the helpers in times of need and I just wanted to be a helper.”
Adlich was not done there though as she also teamed up with Rihana Grewal to deliver doughnuts donated by Yummy’s Donut Palace & Kolache to local first responders.
Grewal works at Yummy’s.
Adlich said Yummy’s wanted to help give back to the community as well.
Yummy’s then donated nine dozen doughnuts that Adlich and Grewal delivered to first responders.
“I think it is important to realize that the coronavirus is a big thing in our community but it is also a way that we can spread love around, it doesn’t have to be just focused on the negative things,” Adlich said.
She said it is important to continue to stay safe during this time but also look for ways to help out and give back such as praying for others, showing support from a distance (like community members did for Western Missouri medical staff on Tuesday, March 31) or helping complete projects for others that they can’t safely do themselves.
“I want to challenge the community and other teens to just, instead focusing just on the bad stuff, to provide service for other people,” Adlich said.
