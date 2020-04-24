KANSAS CITY – For the third time in four years, Central Missouri Athletics received the MIAA Commissioner's Cup.
The league announced the final standings Thursday, April 23, with UCM on top having earned an average of 10.40 points.
The MIAA Commissioner's Cup, presented by McCownGordon Construction, is an all-sports award presented at the end of each academic year to the league's top performing school in conference play and is based on a point system, reflecting the finish of each team.
Due to the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic and the cancellation of spring sports, this year's standings only reflect fall and winter seasons.
The number of points awarded per sport is based on the number of schools that participate in that particular sport.
Each institution's grand point total is then divided by the athletic programs it sponsors, giving an overall average finish for the school.
A complete list of the Points Breakdown and other information on the Commissioner's Cup Scoring System can be found on the MIAA website.
In 2019-20, Central Missouri had first-place team finishes in football, soccer and womens basketball.
UCM also finished in the top three in mens and womens cross country and volleyball.
UCM totaled 104 points in 10 sports for an average score of 10.4.
"Central Missouri is extremely honored to receive the Commissioner's Cup trophy for the 2019-20 season", Central Missouri Athletic Director Jerry Hughes said. "It is a reflection of the success of our tremendous coaches and our student athletes. We're very proud of all that they accomplish on the field and the role models they are in our community."
Central Missouri edged out Northwest Missouri by just .02 points.
The Bearcats finished second with an average score of 10.38 points.
Pittsburg State came in third with 10.21 points.
"As a conference, it is important for us to celebrate the championships that did occur this academic year and recognize the program achievements in 2019-2020," MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said. "This award will footnote the interrupted spring season but it will allow us to celebrate the 11 MIAA Championships that we completed this academic year."
This marks the third consecutive year McCownGordon has been the presenting sponsor of the Commissioner's Cup.
McCownGordon has significant experience in a variety of market sectors including planning, servicing, and completing higher education and sports projects and is recognized as one of the region's largest construction managers with offices in both Missouri and Kansas.
"McCownGordon is proud to partner with the MIAA to present the 2019-2020 Commissioner's Cup to the University of Central Missouri," stated Ramin Cherafat, McCownGordon Construction CEO. "The trophy awards competitive excellence and embodies the true spirit of teamwork and collaboration. We are also proud to continue our association with the MIAA, its member institutions, and each student-athlete being honored for this outstanding achievement."
The MIAA Commissioner's Cup presented by McCownGordon Construction will be presented to the University of Central Missouri at the annual MIAA Awards Ceremony presented by Husch Blackwell, at a date yet to be determined due to the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic.
The announcement of the event will be announced after local, state and national health officials properly advise for such activities to take place.
2019-2020 Final MIAA Commissioner's Cup Standings:
1. Central Missouri - 10.40 points
2. Northwest Missouri - 10.38 points
3. Pittsburg State - 10.21 points
4. Nebraska Kearney - 9.47 points
5. Missouri Southern - 9.44 points
6. Fort Hays State - 8.40 points
7. Central Oklahoma - 8.12 points
8. Northeastern State - 7.70 points
9. Washburn - 7.18 points
10. Emporia State - 7.00 points
11. Missouri Western - 6.72 points
12. Lincoln - 6.33 points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.