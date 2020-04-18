WARRENSBURG — Care Connection for Aging Services is distributing copies of easy-to-use tools for older adults and their caregivers with advance care planning during April.
The agency annually observes National Healthcare Decisions Day on April 16 by providing information about advance care planning in its 22 locations.
While the agency has suspended in-person programming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its leaders still want to provide the materials free of charge.
Available is the “Five Wishes” advance healthcare directive, which would be considered a legal document once it is signed and notarized.
Copies of “I Have Put My House in Order” also will be distributed upon request.
This booklet guides the user in providing important information about his home, family, estate planning, funeral plans, finances and life insurance.
To request “Five Wishes” and “I Have Put My House in Order” documents, available by mail, call (800) 748-7826.
National Healthcare Decisions Day is an initiative to encourage people to write down their wishes about health care so that providers and loved ones know how to respect those wishes.
The “Five Wishes” document allows for a list of instructions about medical treatments a person wants or does not wish to have and to choose in advance the person who they want to make health care decisions, durable power of attorney, if unable to make those decisions themselves.
For more information, visit goaging.org or email information@goaging.org.
