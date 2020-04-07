JEFFERSON CITY — State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced on Tuesday, April 7, that her office has begun an audit of the Johnson County Collector's Office.
Ruthane Small resigned as county collector, effective March 2, in order to retire; Laura Smith was appointed to fill the vacancy.
Missouri law requires an audit be performed when a vacancy occurs in a county collector's office.
"This audit will provide an independent review of the operations and finances of the collector's office to ensure taxpayer resources were used appropriately and with effective safeguards in place," Galloway said. "If anyone in the community has feedback that may be helpful during the course of the audit, they can reach out through my Whistleblower Hotline."
Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597 or by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov.
The State Auditor's Office states it is aware of the difficulties facing governments across Missouri as they work to address concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Audit teams state they will remain flexible with auditees as they navigate these unique challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.