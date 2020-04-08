An opportunity to help others
Since the announcement that many of us will receive $1,200 per adult and $600 per child for financial help during our ‘sheltering-at-home’ status, I’ve been thinking about how people who don’t need this money could use it to help others during this pandemic.
Two categories of ‘those who don’t need the money’ include those of us who are retired and are living comfortably on our retirement income, and people who still have a job that provides them with an ongoing, adequate income.
You can probably think of other categories.
There are many local organizations that help people who could use the money for human needs at this time.
Maybe you even know of a specific person or family that is struggling to make ends meet.
If we realize the privilege we have in being able to even shelter at home at a safe distance from others, as compared to persons in refugee camps, prisons and detention facilities, it’s fairly easy to find organizations to support financially that help people in those in situations.
If you just can’t see donating your additional money, then I would suggest putting it to use to help with the climate crisis we are experiencing that is changing all of earth’s systems.
A person can invest in more efficient appliances, heating and cooling systems and vehicles.
You can insulate your house, plant native landscapes and even invest in a solar array for your home.
Many of these things will even pay for themselves.
So, creatively think of how you can help with one of the world’s two biggest crises right now — the pandemic and the climate catastrophe.
Use your ‘unneeded’ income for the good of others and/or our planet.
Phil Miller,
Warrensburg
