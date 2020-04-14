Warrensburg — As of March 31, the joint honors team of American Legion Post 131 and VFW Post 2513 in Warrensburg announced it has temporarily ceased completing funeral honors for veterans who have passed.
A joint press release states this decision was made in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As all other post functions have been suspended, it was decided to stop completing funeral honors also.
"Conducting funeral honors for a veteran is truly a high priority and the posts related it was a tough decision to make," the press relase states. "After discussion with post leadership and team members, it was decided in the best interest of everyone’s health to shut down. Rest assure once this crisis is over, the honors team will be more than willing to provide honors to any veteran who did not receive them during this time. This could be done at the gravesite, at one of our posts or other location the family desires."
Once the city, state, and nation get back to normal business, families of veterans who did not receive military honors should work with the funeral home to request military funeral honors.
