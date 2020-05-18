American Legion Post 131 and VFW Post 2513 in Warrensburg will have Memorial Day 2020 events but they will be scaled back from previous years due to COVID-19.
The leadership of Legion Post 131 and VFW Post 2513 announced they decided to cancel the traditional formal ceremony on Memorial Day.
There will be no guest speaker, music or lunch this year.
There will be ceremonies to honor the veterans buried in Memorial Gardens and Sunset Hill cemeteries and those who are engraved on the monument at the Johnson County Courthouse.
First up for Memorial Day ceremonies will be the flag placement on Friday, May 22, in Sunset Hill Cemetery.
There is a change from previous years when volunteers gathered in mass at the flag pole to receive flags and assign sections to cover.
This year volunteers will show up in small groups at designated times to place the flags.
This will more than double the length of this event but will minimize contact between volunteers.
The first team of volunteers is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and flags should all be placed by noon.
Ceremonies on Monday, May 25, will go on but with a different approach.
The two veterans organizations will split up and complete short ceremonies at the two cemeteries at the same time, 9:30 am.
Both groups will then meet up at the Johnson County Courthouse for a 10 a.m. ceremony.
This event again will be short and the names of those killed in action and listed on the monument will be read.
The public may attend the Monday ceremonies but should remember social distancing and the wearing of facemasks is encouraged.
