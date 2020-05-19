JOHNSON COUNTY — As of Tuesday morning, May 19, there have been 71 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Johnson County, Missouri.
Of the 71 total cases in the county, 34 have come from Warrensburg for a total of 47.9%.
Johnson County Community Health Services states that of the 34 cases reported in Warrensburg, 27 are recovered (79.4% of cases in Warrensburg) while seven are still active.
Of the remaining cases in the county , JCCHS states there have been 18 (25.4% of cases in the county) reported in communities in the county with a population of 2,500 people or less, 14 are recovered (77.8% in that category) while four are active; 10 total cases (14.1% of cases in county) reported in Knob Noster, nine are recovered (90% of cases in Knob Noster) while one is still active; six total cases (8.5% of the cases in the county) reported in Holden, five are recovered (83.3% of cases in Holden) while one is still active; and three total cases (4.2% of cases in the county) have been reported in Kingsville, all three are considered recovered.
JCCHS states there are a total of 13 cases still active in Johnson County. Of the 71 total cases reported, 82% (58) of the cases in the county are considered recovered.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
JCCHS also broke down the number of cases by age groups.
Of the 71 cases, 10 of those cases have been reported from those ages 25 to 29.
The age group with the second most reported cases is those from ages 40 to 44 with nine cases.
Case numbers for the other age groups include: eight from the age group of 34 to 39; seven in both the age groups of 30 to 34 and 45 to 49; six in each age group from those under the age of 20, 50 to 54 and 60 to 64; four from the age group of 20 to 24; three from the age group of 55 to 59; two from the age group of 65 to 69; and one each from the age groups of 70 to 74, 75 to 79 and 80 and older.
JCCHS last broke down the number of cases by age group and county community on April 22.
The numbers reported on April 22 reflected the most recent case total update given on April 21.
At that time, the county had recorded a total of 52 positive cases of COVID-19 with 45 considered recovered and seven still active.
Of the 52 cases at that time, 42.3% of the cases were reported from Warrensburg (22); 13.5% in Knob Noster (7); 11.5% in Holden (6); and 3.8% in Kingsville (2).
Johnson County communities with a population of less than 2,500 reported a percentage of 28.8% (15) of the cases.
Also at that time on April 22, of the 52 cases, eight came from the 40 to 44 years old age group; five cases each from those 25 to 29, 30 to 34, 35 to 39, 45 to 49, 50 to 54 and 60 to 64; three cases each from those under 20, 20 to 24 and 55 to 59; two cases from those 65 to 69; and one case each from those 70 to 74, 75 to 79 and 80 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.