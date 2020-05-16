For the safety of its residents and staff, the Missouri Veterans Commission has restricted access to the Missouri’s veterans homes since the first presumptive positive case in Missouri on March 7, 2020.
MVC’s facilities will reopen in phases based on pandemic conditions at specific individual facility locations.
MVC states current conditions do not warrant a change in the restricted access at this time.
To ensure the continued safety of its residents and staff, restricted access will remain in place to all visitors at this time.
MVC states it may begin to slowly and methodically reopen specific veterans homes as conditions improve.
MVC states staff continues to closely monitor new positive cases throughout the state, particularly in those counties surrounding the locations of the seven MVC Veterans Homes.
MVC states additional requirements to reopen the veterans homes to visitors include the capacity to conduct rapid diagnostic testing, the healthcare system’s capacity to safely care for all patients and sufficient public health resources to conduct contact tracing for all new cases.
Based on the high-risk residents MVC staff care for in the veterans homes, MVC states current plans are to reopen at a cautious pace with homes reopening on an individual basis after careful review of current COVID-19 cases in and around adjoining counties.
