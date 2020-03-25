We are in the midst of an extraordinary time and place in the timeline of human presence on this planet.
Right now we are experiencing the early stages of a pandemic disease (coronavirus), global economic changes and at a point of no return in regard to climate change.
These issues are all connected and interacting in ways we do not fully understand but we are constantly exposed to a vast array of information sources that are mostly incomplete and sensationalized, at best, and often misleading and/or inaccurate at worst.
Worse yet, our elected leaders (Republican and Democrat alike, progressive and conservative alike) seem determined to base their decisions on what best serves the short term maintenance of their vested self-serving positions of power rather than what is best for our communities and the world.
But now is not the time to let fear lead us to despair or giving up; rather, it is the time for all of us to take action based on the best and most reliable information we can find.
In an effort to begin the process of better informing ourselves I would encourage everyone to view and discuss (right now on the phone or internet) with friends a blog titled “The Sober Math Everyone Must Understand About the Pandemic" and a presentation titled, “Climate Change, Now What?” by Dr. Rob Davies.
Both of these are fairly lengthy — the pandemic article will take about a half hour to read and the video two hours and 40 minutes to watch — but education seems like a good choice when you’re “just hanging around home."
After carefully and thoughtfully considering what Dr. Davies discusses, I would be hopeful that we might all take action both personally and collectively.
At the personal level, I think it could be helpful to share with each other what we are doing, and at the collective level, I would suggest strongly that we all resolve to self “shelter in place," demand that our city council, our state and national elected officials enact a total lock down and consider supporting a resolution that is now pending in the U.S. House of Representatives.
This resolution has generated bipartisan support (believe it or not).
It is H.Res.109 - Recognizing the duty of the Federal Government to create a Green New Deal.
At our core I believe we all understand that there is much we are able to do. Let’s do it!
Steve Mohler,
Warrensburg
