WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services reports a total of 977 COVID-19 cases in Johnson County as of Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Of those, 571 cases are considered recovered while 403 are still active.
To be considered recovered, the Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states a person who had tested positive must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
The task force did note that some of the confirmed positive tests were administered outside of the county.
To date, there been five deaths related to COVID-19 complications. The first was reported July 8 at an individual’s residence. The second was reported July 10 at a local, long-term care facility. The third death of a Johnson County resident was reported Aug. 14 at a hospital outside the county. The most recent two deaths came from The Arbors at Harmony Gardens — Memory Care Assisted Living by Americare, 539 E. Young Ave., Warrensburg.
Senior Vice President Patricia Cokingtin said the Arbors deaths occurred Aug. 23 and Aug. 25. In total, the facility had 11 total residents, including the two deaths, and five employees test positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 13.
The nine residents and the five employees are now considered recovered from the virus by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and in accordance with direction from Americare’s infectious disease consulting physicians, said Cokingtin.
The Arbors at Harmony Gardens stated by separating COVID-19 positive residents on the special care unit and suspending shared staffing between buildings, the facility was able to protect three Arbors residents and 26 assisted living residents from infection. The facility currently reports no COVID-19 cases.
As a result, the in-room quarantine for residents is being lifted.
“We want to thank everyone of our residents and families for their support during this challenging time,” Cokingtin said. “We are very proud of our team at Harmony Gardens and The Arbors who lived our philosophy every day by putting residents first.”
Cokingtin said the facility will continue the procedures it put in place to prevent future COVID-19 infections.
For more information on how Americare facilities are addressing the coronavirus pandemic, visit americareusa.net/coronavirus.
