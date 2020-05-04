Across the state, Missouri has recorded 8,754 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 368 from 8,386 Sunday, May 3, resulting in a 4.4% increase.
The number of deaths increased from 352 to 358.
Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 8,706 cases in Missouri and 382 deaths.
Kansas is recording 5,245 cases of COVID-19, up from Sunday’s number of 5,030, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 136 people have died.
