WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services states there have been a total of 755 COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County as of Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 8.
JCCHS states that of the 755 confirmed positive cases in the county, 540 cases are considered recovered while 215 are still active.
To be considered recovered, the Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
The task force did note that some of the confirmed positive tests were administered outside of the county.
There have also been three deaths previously reported in the county in relation to COVID-19 complications.
The first death was reported July 8 at the individual's residence.
The second death was reported July 10 at a local, long-term care facility.
The third death of a Johnson County resident was reported Aug. 14 at a hospital outside the county.
