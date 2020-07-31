WARRENSBURG – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states there have been a total of 433 COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County as of Friday morning, July 31.
The task force states that of the 433 confirmed positive cases in the county, 291 cases are considered recovered while 140 are still active.
The task force also shared information comparing the weekly COVID-19 statistics in Johnson County as of July 31 with the weekly statistics as of July 24:
- 140 current active cases compared to 174 active cases on July 24
- 36 new cases during the current week compared to 62 new cases during the previous week
- Five hospitalizations this week at Western Missouri Medical Center compared to six the previous week
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
The task force did note that some of the confirmed positive tests were administered outside of the county.
There have been also been two deaths previously reported in the county in relation to COVID-19 complications.
The first death was reported July 8 at the individual's residence while the second was reported July 10 at a local, long-term care facility.
