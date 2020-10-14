WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services reports an overall total of 1,508 COVID-19 cases in Johnson County as of Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 14.
Of those confirmed positive cases, 1,151 are considered recovered while 342 are still active. The case count is an increase of 92 cases since Friday, Oct. 9. Fifty-three cases have been considered recovered since Friday.
To be considered recovered, the Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states a person who had tested positive must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
To date, there have been 15 overall deaths reported by JCCHS in relation to the virus.
JCCHS recommends all Johnson County residents stay home when not feeling well, stating the mildest symptoms can spread and become more severe for others. In addition, the JCCHS recommends those suspecting they have COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should call a health care provider to let them know before seeking care.
For more information, visit Johnsoncountyhealth.org or call the State of Missouri COVID-19 Hotline at (877) 435-8411.
