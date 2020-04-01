WARRENSBURG – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force stated that as of Wednesday night, April 1, there are 26 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, Missouri.
The task force states that of the 660 COVID-19 tests given in Johnson County, 511 have come back confirmed negative while 26 have come back confirmed positive.
In its report on Friday, March 27, the task force stated one person in the county who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had recovered. This means there are still 25 cases considered active in the county.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
Since Monday, April 30, there were 19 confirmed positive cases reported on Monday and 24 confirmed positive cases reported on Tuesday, March 31.
(1) comment
I am quite happy to see such a low number, and especially as I'll often read Johnson County, Kansas (confusing it with here), and become naturally alarmed. However, while shopping at Wal-Mart for groceries I intend on lasting as long as possible. I was horrified to see group's of 10+ shoulder to shoulder, completely oblivious to the first rule I heard of containing this pandemic, and totally ignoring the: Social Distancing that only makes common sense. I stood at the end of the aisle until they had moved on. Fully aghast that they were risking their own life, plus the countless others they could possibly infect. All because of the blatant disregard for this one simple rule !! Does anyone believe that they're life is worth less than a 12, or 24 pack of soda pop ?? The same thing was happening in the ☕ coffee aisle, and though I do not drink it myself; I did need some item's from the same place.
With what I witnessed at the Warrensburg Wal-Mart was an image I won't soon forget. An image of people completely disregarding the safety of the public at large, and their own families and selves. Unless people begin to take this with the gravity of those whom have already lost loved ones, and in some instances banned from even attending the service's, I pity the rest of the community, and the human race in general 💯😷👀
