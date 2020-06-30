JOHNSON COUNTY — As of Monday afternoon, June 29, there had been a total of 120 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Johnson County, Missouri.
Of the 120 total cases in the county, 57 have come from Warrensburg for a total of 47.5% of the total cases.
Johnson County Community Health Services states that of the 57 cases reported in Warrensburg, 39 are recovered (68.4% of cases in Warrensburg) while 18 are still active.
Of the remaining cases in the county , JCCHS states there have been 30 (25% of cases in the county) reported in communities in the county with a population of 2,500 people or less, 24 are recovered (80% in that category) while six are active; 21 total cases (17.5% of cases in county) reported in Knob Noster, 10 are recovered (47.6% of cases in Knob Noster) while 11 are still active; eight total cases (6.7% of the cases in the county) reported in Holden, seven are recovered (87.5% of cases in Holden) while one is still active; and four total cases (4.5% of cases in the county) have been reported in Kingsville, all four are considered recovered (Kingsville numbers are unchanged from the June 19 update).
JCCHS states that as of Monday, there were a total of 36 cases still active in Johnson County. Of the 120 total cases reported, 70% (84) of the cases in the county are considered recovered.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
JCCHS also broke down the number of cases by age groups.
As of Monday, of the 120 cases in the county, 20 of those cases have been reported from those ages 20 to 24.
The age group with the second most reported cases is the 30 to 34 years of age group with 14 cases.
Case numbers for the other age groups include: 13 from the age group of 25 to 29; 11 each from the age groups of 20 and under and 60 to 64; 10 from the age group of 34 to 39; nine each from the age groups of 40 to 44 and 50 to 54; eight from the age group of 45 to 49; six from the age group of 55 to 59; three from the age group of 75 to 79; and two each from the age groups of 65 to 69, 70 to 74 and 80 years of age and older.
JCCHS last broke down the number of cases by age group and county community on June 19 when there were 88 confirmed positive cases in the county.
Since the first case in the county was reported on March 21, there were 26 new cases in the county reported in March, 29 new cases reported in April, 23 new cases reported in May and 42 new cases have been reported so far in June.
