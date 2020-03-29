WARRENSBURG – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force stated that as of Sunday night, March 29, there are 16 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, Missouri.
The task force states that of the 444 COVID-19 tests given in Johnson County, 360 have come back confirmed negative while 16 have come back confirmed positive.
The task force stated Johnson County did not receive an update on Sunday on the number of negative test results.
In its report on Friday, March 27, the task force stated one person in the county who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had recovered.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
