WARRENSBURG – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force states there have been a total of 134 COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County as of Wednesday morning, July 1.
The task force states that of the 134 confirmed positive cases in the county, 83 cases are considered recovered while 51 are still active.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
The task force did note that some of the confirmed positive tests were administered outside of the county.
In a Facebook post on June 9 the task for stated that starting June 12 it would report confirmed cases, recovered cases, deaths and active cases, in regards to COVID-19
"This data is the best representation of where we stand as a county," the task force stated. "The total number of tests (administered and total negative) will not be reported on our JOCO COVID Tracker. The number of tests administered is not a great representation of the total numbers of people in our county that have been tested as some people have been tested multiple times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.