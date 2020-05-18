WARRENSBURG – The Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force reports there are 13 active COVID-19 cases in Johnson County as of Monday afternoon, May 18.
The task force states that of the 71 confirmed positive cases in the county, 58 cases are considered recovered while 13 are still active.
To be considered recovered, the task force states a person who had tested positive, must be seven days post onset of symptoms and 72 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication.
As of Monday afternoon, May 18, of the 1,758 COVID-19 tests given in Johnson County, 1,616 have come back confirmed negative while 71 Johnson Countians have recorded confirmed positive tests.
The task force did note that some of the confirmed positive tests were administered outside of the county.
