Congregation meets at site of church fire

WARRENSBURG — Caution tape and charred wood beams were the backdrop for the Sunday morning service, Oct. 13, at Woods Chapel, 813 N.W. Highway 131, Odessa.
“This little church has touched hundreds of people,” Pastor David Mortenson said.
The Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2 responded to a report from a neighbor of a fire at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Oct. 10, that fully consumed the church.
The state fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.
The 135-year-old church was host to a “homecoming” service Sunday morning.
“We would like to invite everyone that has attended Woods at any time, whether that be vacation bible school, Easter Sunday or maybe just one Sunday service to please join us,” a Woods Chapel Facebook post made Thursday night read.
With hymnals lost in the fire, the congregation sang hymns from memory and gathered in lawn chairs in a semi-circle to listen as Mortenson delivered the sermon Sunday morning.
“This is not a time of mourning,” Mortenson said in his sermon.
The congregation ended the service as it usually does, by joining hands in a circle to pray.
Mortenson said the plan is to rebuild the church.
He said donations will be accepted as the church is rebuilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.