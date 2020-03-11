WARRENSBURG — The first Writers of Warrensburg workshop of the year, Making Memoirs: Even YOU Can Write One!, is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The event is for beginners and experienced authors with a manuscript seeking to publish. No registration is required.
Participants will learn the steps and pitfalls of crafting a memorable memoir.
Local, experienced author, speaker and memoirist Linda Thomas and fellow memoirist debut author Katie Dale will answer questions on their experiences of writing memoirs at a joint book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. March 21 at Warrensburg Bread of Life Bookstore, 321 E. Young Ave., Suite J.
Both authors will highlight their experiences that led to publication of their own memoirs.
Thomas, her husband and children lived in Colombia and South America for three years working with Wycliffe Bible Translators.
Her new memoir, “Please, God, Don't Make Me Go: A Foot-Dragger's Memoir,” captures both the joys and challenges of living in a remote locale targeted by Marxist guerrillas.
Later, she and her husband, as empty-nesters, took an eight-year assignment in Africa.
Her memoir, “Grandma's Letters from Africa,” covers her first four years working as a missionary journalist.
Thomas' work has appeared in newspapers, magazines, newsletters and blog posts.
To learn more about Thomas, visit spiritualmemoirs101.blogspot.com.
Dale is the mind behind bipolarbrave.com and “GAMEPLAN: Mental Health Resource Guide.”
Her first book, “But Deliver Me from Crazy,” a memoir of her psych hospitalizations, is set to be released this March.
She enjoys her long runs and long naps to keep her bipolar disorder in remission and resides in central Missouri with her husband and cat.
Writers of Warrensburg is a group dedicated to furthering the skills of local authors by providing information on writing craft, publication practices and effective marketing strategy with meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month with free information and critique sessions.
For more information about the workshop, contact G. A. Edwards at (660) 362-0014.
