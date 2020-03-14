WARRENSBURG — The first Writers of Warrensburg workshop of the year, Making Memoirs: Even YOU Can Write One!, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, is canceled.
The corresponding book signing on March 21 at Warrensburg Bread of Life Bookstore, 321 E. Young Ave., Suite J, is also canceled.
Writers of Warrensburg is a group dedicated to furthering the skills of local authors by providing information on writing craft, publication practices and effective marketing strategy with meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month with free information and critique sessions.
For more information, contact G. A. Edwards at (660) 362-0014.
